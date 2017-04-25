Copy-Minnesota dairies keep Wisconsin buyer after all

Minnesota dairies keep Wisconsin buyer after all - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A handful of Minnesota dairy farms that faced losing their buyer because of a trade dispute with Canada will keep the buyer after all.

That's according to Minnesota Department of Agriculture spokeswoman Margaret Hart.

Hart says the buyer, Grassland Dairy Products of Wisconsin, has agreed to continue buying milk from the Minnesota farms. She said Grassland plans to sell the milk to a Canadian company, Agropur.

A Grassland spokeswoman didn't immediately respond to phone and email messages. Neither did an Agropur spokeswoman.

Grassland had told the farms they would stop buying their milk after a change in Canadian pricing policy effectively boxed out imported milk.

The Minnesota Milk Producers Association earlier said 19 farms were affected. Hart said she knew of only eight to 10.

