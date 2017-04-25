Wisconsin at high risk of wildfires after sunny, dry weather - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Wisconsin at high risk of wildfires after sunny, dry weather

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - -

The Department of Natural Resources has deemed most of Wisconsin at a "high" or "very high" risk of wildfires following several days of sunny weather with no rain.

WLUK-TV  reports the department has also halted burning permits in multiple counties with the concern that dry grass and high winds provide the perfect equation for a wildfire to start.

John Lubbers, the department's Forestry Team leader, says that when burning permits are allowed again, people need to "use common sense" and never leave a fire unattended. He suggests to burn in a safe location away from dry grass.

Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O'Leary says he believes conditions will get better in a couple of weeks.

MORE: Wisconsin DNR interactive fire restrictions map

