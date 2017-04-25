'Fab Lab' grant prepares students for workforce

Governor Scott Walker and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC) announced 21 school districts who received fabrication laboratory grants.

Lt. Governor Rebecca Kleefisch paid a visit to Onalaska High School to congratulate them on receiving a $25,000 grant for equipment.

"Not only does this make them college and career ready, but you saw how many employers were in the audience today. They are so excited to get their hands on their future talent pipeline," said Kleefisch.

Walker declared Tuesday, April 25 as 'Fab Lab Day' in Wisconsin as a way to present the grants and celebrate students' successes.

A fab lab is a high-technology workshop equipped with computer-controlled manufacturing components including: 3-D printers, laser engravers, computer numerical control routers, and plasma cutters.

It's an effort to help students prepare for science, technology, engineering, and math related fields while they're still in high school.

"Pretty much any day this week, about 95,000 open jobs are posted on Job Center of Wisconsin dot com. We need the talent of tomorrow to start preparing today and these fabrication laboratories are doing exactly that," added Kleefisch.

This is the second round of funding for the grants, bringing the total number of districts who have received funding to 34. Governor Walker's 2015-2017 budget included $500,000 initially with the WEDC providing another $100,000 due to an overwhelming number of applicants.

