Tuesday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Tuesday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Tuesday's local scores

HS Baseball

West Salem 5, G-E-T...W.Salem 5-0 Coulee.  Jeranek 6 IP, 0 runs, 1 hit, 8 K's

Aquinas 9, Holmen 7

Wabasha-Kellogg 9, La Crescent 6...Lancers:  5-4

Cashton 2, De Soto 9

Viroqua 4, Ona. Luther 5

Wonewoc-Center 13, Kickapoo 3

Southland  0, Caledonia 7...Warriors:  7-1

BRF  10, Arcadia 4

Brookwood 6, Sparta 9

Indy/Gilm.  11, Mel-Min 1

HS Softball

Riverdale 4, Viroqua 15

Cashton 4, De Soto 5

Sparta 1, Central 2  F/8

Onalaska 3, Tomah 1

Arcadia 7, Westby 0

Indy/Gilm.  9, Mel-Min 5

G-E-T  3,  Ona. Luther 6

Ithaca  7, Seneca 6

College Baseball

MSOE 0, UW-La Crosse 4

Girls Soccer

Onalaska 2, Tomah 1

Holmen 0, Aquinas 3

Boys Golf   Coulee Meet at Fox Hollow

1.  Ona. Luther 160

2.  West Salem 163

3. Arcadia 166

College Golf  NSAA Championships

College men's golf:

Onalaska, Wis. | The Golf Club at Cedar Creek

Viterbo University places 2nd of 6 at NSAA Championships

                                      Scores              Total    Par

   1  Bellevue University............  308  299  303  300   1210    +66

   2  Viterbo University.............  322  313  300  298   1233    +89

   3  University of Jamestown........  317  307  315  295   1234    +90

College women's golf:

Onalaska, Wis. | The Golf Club at Cedar Creek

Viterbo University places 2nd of 6 at NSAA Championships

                                      Scores              Total    Par

   1  Bellevue University............  335  324  333  329   1321   +177

   2  Viterbo University.............  344  340  342  336   1362   +218

   3  Waldorf University.............  353  348  346  348   1395   +251

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.