Tuesday's local scores
HS Baseball
West Salem 5, G-E-T...W.Salem 5-0 Coulee. Jeranek 6 IP, 0 runs, 1 hit, 8 K's
Aquinas 9, Holmen 7
Wabasha-Kellogg 9, La Crescent 6...Lancers: 5-4
Cashton 2, De Soto 9
Viroqua 4, Ona. Luther 5
Wonewoc-Center 13, Kickapoo 3
Southland 0, Caledonia 7...Warriors: 7-1
BRF 10, Arcadia 4
Brookwood 6, Sparta 9
Indy/Gilm. 11, Mel-Min 1
HS Softball
Riverdale 4, Viroqua 15
Cashton 4, De Soto 5
Sparta 1, Central 2 F/8
Onalaska 3, Tomah 1
Arcadia 7, Westby 0
Indy/Gilm. 9, Mel-Min 5
G-E-T 3, Ona. Luther 6
Ithaca 7, Seneca 6
College Baseball
MSOE 0, UW-La Crosse 4
Girls Soccer
Onalaska 2, Tomah 1
Holmen 0, Aquinas 3
Boys Golf Coulee Meet at Fox Hollow
1. Ona. Luther 160
2. West Salem 163
3. Arcadia 166
College Golf NSAA Championships
College men's golf:
Onalaska, Wis. | The Golf Club at Cedar Creek
Viterbo University places 2nd of 6 at NSAA Championships
Scores Total Par
1 Bellevue University............ 308 299 303 300 1210 +66
2 Viterbo University............. 322 313 300 298 1233 +89
3 University of Jamestown........ 317 307 315 295 1234 +90
College women's golf:
Onalaska, Wis. | The Golf Club at Cedar Creek
Viterbo University places 2nd of 6 at NSAA Championships
Scores Total Par
1 Bellevue University............ 335 324 333 329 1321 +177
2 Viterbo University............. 344 340 342 336 1362 +218
3 Waldorf University............. 353 348 346 348 1395 +251
