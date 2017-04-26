High-speed chase leads to standoff

A late evening car chase lead to an ongoing standoff.

The Vernon County Sheriff tells News 19 that in the evening hours of April 25, a vehicle lead authorities though a high-speed chase in La Crosse County, eventually ending in Vernon County.

The standoff is occurring near Shady Lane and Three Chimney Road between Westby and Viroqua, with surrounding streets blocked off.

Several attempts were made to slow the vehicle down using spike strips, and eventually the driver's side tire blew out.

Sheriff John Spears said the suspect is thought to have a shotgun and 9 millimeter in his possession. Police fired non-lethal rounds, and deployed a type of tear gas to try to get the suspect out of his car. They are also using a bear-cat to approach him.

As of 5:30 a.m. Vernon County Dispatch could not confirm nor deny that the standoff has ended. They said a press release with more information will be provided later this morning. Stay with News19 for this developing story.