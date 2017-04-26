As the summer season nears fresh salads may be on the menu. Gundersen Health System Registered Dietitian Jessica Lind joined us with some healthy homemade salad dressing recipes.
Sesame vinaigrette salad dressing and Asian-inspired salad:
3 Tbsp. honey
3 Tbsp. vinegar
2 Tbsp. orange zest
2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
2 tsp. soy sauce
1 Tbsp. fresh ginger, minced
Combine all ingredients in a sealable container. Shake until well combined. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to several days.
Salad: Napa cabbage, cilantro, roasted chicken, sliced almonds, orange pieces, shredded carrots, green onions
Honey mustard salad dressing and cheeseburger-inspired salad
¼ cup plain Greek yogurt
¼ cup yellow mustard
1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
1 Tbsp. honey
2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil
Salt, to taste
Pepper, to taste
Combine all ingredients in a sealable container. Shake until well combined. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to several days.
Salad: Romaine lettuce, burger patty, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, pickle chips, onions
Plain vinaigrette dressing and Greek salad
Extra virgin olive oil
Red wine vinegar
Salt
Pepper
Garlic salt
Basil
Combine all ingredients in a sealable container. Shake until well combined. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to several days.
Salad: fresh feta cheese, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes
Can't Find Something?
WXOW
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.