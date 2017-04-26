As the summer season nears fresh salads may be on the menu. Gundersen Health System Registered Dietitian Jessica Lind joined us with some healthy homemade salad dressing recipes.



Sesame vinaigrette salad dressing and Asian-inspired salad:

3 Tbsp. honey

3 Tbsp. vinegar

2 Tbsp. orange zest

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

2 tsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. fresh ginger, minced

Combine all ingredients in a sealable container. Shake until well combined. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to several days.

Salad: Napa cabbage, cilantro, roasted chicken, sliced almonds, orange pieces, shredded carrots, green onions

Honey mustard salad dressing and cheeseburger-inspired salad

¼ cup plain Greek yogurt

¼ cup yellow mustard

1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar

1 Tbsp. honey

2 Tbsp. extra virgin olive oil

Salt, to taste

Pepper, to taste

Combine all ingredients in a sealable container. Shake until well combined. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to several days.

Salad: Romaine lettuce, burger patty, cheddar cheese, cherry tomatoes, pickle chips, onions

Plain vinaigrette dressing and Greek salad

Extra virgin olive oil

Red wine vinegar

Salt

Pepper

Garlic salt

Basil

Combine all ingredients in a sealable container. Shake until well combined. Store leftovers in the refrigerator for up to several days.

Salad: fresh feta cheese, red onions, Kalamata olives, cucumbers, tomatoes