Man who wounded 5 at police shooting protest to be sentenced

A Minnesota man is facing sentencing in the shooting of five black men who were demonstrating against the police killing of a black man in Minneapolis.

Allen Scarsella could go to prison for more than a decade when he's sentenced Wednesday. The 25-year-old Bloomington man was convicted of assault and riot after he injured the five men at a Black Lives Matter protest following the death of Jamar Clark in 2015.

Clark's death set off weeks of protests, including an extended encampment outside the Fourth Precinct police station in Minneapolis. Prosecutors presented evidence that Scarsella, who's white, was motivated by racial bias to shoot the five black protesters.

The three other Minnesota men with Scarsella at the time have pleaded not guilty to rioting and aiding an offender.

