Last charges against ex-officer advancing in homicide case

A former police officer accused of leaving two bodies stuffed in suitcases on the side of a rural Wisconsin road in 2014 is set for a trial in August.

Steven Zelich faces two counts of hiding a corpse in Walworth County. They are the only remaining charges against Zelich that have not been resolved.

Zelich was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing 37-year-old Laura Simonson in Minnesota. He was sentenced last year to 35 years in prison for the death of Jenny Gamez in Wisconsin.

A jury trial is set for Aug. 14.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.