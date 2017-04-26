Copy-Education accountability bill up for committee vote

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A proposal designed to give the Republican-controlled Legislature more of a voice in the crafting of a state education accountability plan is up for a vote.

The Assembly Education Committee planned to vote Wednesday on the measure. It would require the state Department of Public Instruction to respond to any objections raised by members of the Assembly or Senate education committees to the accountability plan.

The plan is required under federal law. It is due on Sept. 18 and the first draft is set to be released on Friday.

The education department has been working on the plan for nearly a year and taking input from an advisory committee that includes both Republican and Democratic lawmakers. A hearing on the draft plan is scheduled for next week before both education committees.

