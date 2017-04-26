British couple weds in first-ever SPAM wedding

When Anne Mousley knew it was time for her and Mark I Love SPAM Benson to tie the knot knew exactly what to do.

On Valentine's day she surprised her SPAM-obsessed partner with news of a SPAM wedding.

After all, Mark Benson is obsessed with spam. So much so that he officially changed his middle name to "I Love SPAM" in 2015.

Even though Anne isn't as SPAM obsessed as her now husband, she was happy to make the canned-meat product a part of their special day.

They traveled 3900 miles from the area of Liverpool England all the way to Austin, Minnesota to have their wedding in the only SPAM museum in the world.

Tuesday they said their vows in front of their two children to make their love for each other-- and SPAM-- official.

The public was invited, too.

Mark's love for SPAM is was spurred by its historical significance in World War II. Back then SPAM was the meal of choice for soldiers. Mark's Grandfather, a British solider, used to swap his rations for the American soldiers' SPAM rations.

But spam aside, everything about this day was incredibly normal.

The butterflies, tears, and were all there.

