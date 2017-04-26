Wykoff FFA officer sits down with President Trump at White House

A student from Wykoff met the President of the United States Tuesday, sitting next to President Trump while he signed an executive order in the White House.

Valerie Earley is the Central Region Vice President of the National FFA, and has been an active member in the Spring Valley-Wykoff FFA for years.

The president invited her to the White House to represent FFA members nationwide at a Farmer round table in the Roosevelt Room.

The round table focused on the upcoming Farm Bill and agricultural trade.

This isn't Earley's first visit to Washington, either.

In February, she traveled to the capitol with other FFA officers to meet senators, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar.

Wykoff is in Fillmore County about 20 miles southeast of Rochester.