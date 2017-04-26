Volunteers recognized at recognition breakfast

They give up their free time to help our community and don't expect anything in return. Local volunteers are getting some appreciation for National Volunteer week.



National Volunteer Week runs April 23 - 29. On Wednesday morning more than 250 volunteers were treated to breakfast at The Cargill Room at The Waterfront. The Coulee Region Volunteer Coordinators hosted its 23rd annual Volunteer Recognition Breakfast.



It's a chance to say thank you for the selfless acts they perform each day. Renee Foster, Co-President of the CRVC and Volunteer and Auxiliary Coordinator at Mayo Clinic Health System Franciscan Healthcare La Crosse, said "I usually tell my volunteers you're getting paid peanuts and they laugh, but their passion and, this is the least thing we can do for them is show how important they are to give them some type of recognition."



Local organizations in attendance include: Western Technical College, Hillview Health Care Center, Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Franciscan Auxiliary, Lakeview Health Center, New Horizons Shelter, Catholic Charities, Bethany Riverside, City of La Crosse, Coulee Region Humane Society, Essential Health Clinic, Eagle Crest, Onalaska Care Center, Great Rivers United Way, Salvation Army, Housing Authority of La Crosse, ans Friends of the Coulee Region RSVP.

News 19's Dustin Luecke emceed the breakfast. If you've missed him on our morning show, he will return to Daybreak May 1st.