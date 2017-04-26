Holmen man convicted of homicide sentenced

The Holmen man convicted of killing his girlfriend in 2015 is headed to prison for a very long time.

Bryce Anderson was sentenced Wednesday afternoon in La Crosse.

He was convicted in February of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide in the beating death of Kristen Johnson on March 1, 2015 in their home in Holmen.

According to the criminal complaint, Johnson was strangled, beaten with a hammer, and had her throat cut. When investigators searched the home, the complaint said they found a letter Anderson wrote describing how he killed her after accusing her of having an affair.

Afterwards, he fled, only to be caught two days later in Iowa after his car slid into a ditch. Anderson has remained in custody since then.

During sentencing, two videos of Johnson's children were played in court. One of her daughters said that, "Bryce scares me like a horror movie. I never want him to get out of jail ever."

Kayla Ellis, Johnson's sister, also spoke at the sentencing. She described Anderson as quiet when with their family. That eventually changed. "He took her life before he actually killed her."

Breaking down for a few moments, she later said, "He's a manipulative controlling abuser." She added, "He just didn't take her life...he took a smile that could light up a room in an instant. He took a piece of our hearts that can never be healed."

She concluded her remarks by telling Judge Elliot Levine that she wanted Anderson to get a life sentence without parole, a sentiment echoed by her brother, Brent Ellis, when he spoke next.

