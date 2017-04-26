STRIVE Study working to improve cancer detection

A 'one size fits all' approach has been used for breast cancer detection for years.

"Ever since we started screening for breast cancer in the 1970's and 1980's. And breast cancer screening is currently done with an x-ray," expressed Deborah Rhodes, a Consultant at the Breast Diagnostic Clinic at Mayo Clinic in Rochester.

Rhodes said, a new study called the STRIVE Study, one of the largest clinical trial programs ever pursued in genomic medicine is working to change that.

GRAIL, Inc., a life sciences company who aims to detect early cancer when it can be cured, first announced the Circulating Cell-free Genome Atlas (CCGA) Study.

This 'pan cancer test' is looking at 7,000 patients with a wide variety of cancers as well as 3,000 controlled patients.

Minetta Liu, a Research Chair in Oncology at Mayo Clinic said the Strive Study is focusing that test in the screening population. Addressing 120,000 healthy women across the United States in order to take preventative action now, in the present.

SEE: Mayo-Franciscan chosen for nationwide cancer trial

"Labs like our own, at Mayo-Rochester we have the ability to do these liquid biopsies, but the technology we have can only look at a few elements at a time. The power of what GRAIL can offer is to go beyond a regular lab and Mayo is not a regular lab, but to take it beyond and do analyses with technology that really only they have," said Liu.

The STRIVE Study will pull blood samples, working to break down the DNA and RNA sequences that create proteins in the body.

"Even if we can look at seven hundred genes at a time, that's not enough," added Liu.

Tim Johnson, Regional Vice President for Mayo Clinic Health System said it's very excited to be involved in such a revolutionary study.

"Bringing these two together is incredibly powerful. It helps spread the results of research into the community and it allows the community to participate in very important work," said Johnson.

Helping to discover abnormalities within the blood stream before ever seeing them on an x-ray, mammogram, or MRI in hopes of improving outcomes.

The study is open to any women who are scheduled for a screening mammogram at Mayo Clinic or a Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse or Onalaska. All they need to do is read and sign an informed consent form, complete an electronic questionnaire, and provide a blood sample.

Want to learn more? Check out www.JoinSTRIVE.com or contact STRIVE Study Coordinators at STRIVE@mayo.edu with any questions.

MORE INFORMATION: GRAIL Inc.

MORE INFORMATION: Mayo Clinic