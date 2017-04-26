2nd La Crosse Promise Summer Job Fair

The second of 2 summer job fairs aimed at high school students was held Wednesday at Central High School. La Crosse Promise put on the event bringing area businesses to the students to share information on jobs and careers they have to offer.

"I never thought I'd look at it as being that interesting, but it's really cool," said Central freshman Adriana Eddy.

16 area business set up booths offering information on summer jobs or even future careers.

"I don't know what I want to do yet, so I feel like this was very helpful, just like showing me options that I could have," Eddy said.

The job fair was aimed at helping students start to learn the importance of earning money and budgeting for the future.

"It gets them thinking about responsibilities involved with employment but also being a good upstanding citizen, whether they go into the workforce after high school, or whether they go to a college or university," said La Crosse Promise's Executive Director Brian Liesinger.

Even temporary jobs, they said, serve a long term purpose for these students.

"They will find out what they are good at, they will build confidence, they will feel empowered by earning a paycheck," said Liesinger. "All of those things serve to build their confidence."

"You don't want to have to make your parents pay for everything and you are looking to provide for yourself in some support so you know what it's going to be like in the future," said Eddy.

That confidence in the workforce can translate into success later in life.

Career Services from UW-La Crosse also set up a booth, talking to students about interview etiquette and appropriate dress to be more successful. Central's job fair was the second for this year, a similar one was held April 19th at Logan High School.