Snow, ice close schools in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Winter-like weather isn't quite over for some parts of Minnesota.

Ice and snow has closed schools in and around Duluth Wednesday, while a steady, cold rain falls in the Twin Cities.

Besides Duluth, Hermantown, Proctor, Cloquet, Ely and several other area school districts closed due to the winter-like weather. Freezing rain and sleet have hit other parts of northeastern Minnesota, stretching into northwestern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service expects up to 5 inches of snow along a line from Walker east to Silver Bay on the Lake Superior shore and on the Iron Range.

Below normal temperatures are expected through the week.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.