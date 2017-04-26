Conductor Wanna Be contest raises over $26,000 for area charities

The La Crosse Symphony Orchestra will have two guest conductors on Saturday, April 29.

Erik Erickson and Jaime Greenfield were the winners of LSO's "Conductor Wanna Be Contest". That contest had five contestants, each received votes in the manner of $2 donations. $1 from each donation went to the orchestra, the other to area charities of each contestant's choice.

Taking first place, Jaime Greenfield is no stranger to music in the La Crosse area. Her grandfather Frank Italiano conducted LSO 50 years ago, and founded the La Crosse Area Youth Symphony Orchestras.

"In 1984, he started the Da Capo concert band," said Greenfield. "Then my father took over in '96 and then I took over in 2014. Just to have this opportunity to be in front of a great orchestra and to hopefully follow in my grandfather's footsteps just a little bit... it's great."

Greenfield and Erickson's votes raised just under $15,000 for Boys and Girls Club programs. The total raised from all five contestants was over $50,000, $26,604 of which go to the various charities chosen. Greenfield and Erickson will each conduct movements Georges Bizet's opera "Carmen". That concert is Saturday April 29 7:30pm at Viterbo Fine Arts Center.