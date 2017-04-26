Fast start no surprise to West Salem

West Salem is on familiar ground roughly halfway through the high school baseball season.

They stand firmly in first place in the Coulee Conference.

The Panthers improved to 5-0 in conference play and 10-2 overall with their 5-0 win over G-E-T Tuesday.

West Salem is coming off back to back trips to the state tournament.

They're ranked third in the state in division two at the moment.

on Tuesday, they received six shutout innings from Alex Jeranek and pitching depth may be the key to their success the rest of the way.

"What we need to take that extra step is for our pitchers to step up, other than Alex. I think we have the potential. I think we just need to go out and prove it," said head coach Chuck Ihle.

"We're just really focused on the fundamentals and our team play. We don't worry about what other people are saying. It's all about what we're doing. We're living in the present. Win this pitch. Our coaches do a great job of keeping us focused," said Jeranek.

The Panthers are averaging 7.25 runs per game this season.