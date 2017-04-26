Public effort to recall Onalaska school board member underway

Less than a month after the Onalaska School Board voted to censure Jake Speed for his behavior, a public effort to recall the school board member has surfaced.

According to Fran Finco, superintendent of the Onalaska School District, the efforts to recall Jake Speed have been made by members of the public. It is not connected to the Onalaska School Board.

The website www.recalljakespeed.com was created on Tuesday. The website is an attempt to gather signatures for a petition to remove Speed from the school board. The website states the recall comes because of Speed's "conduct and behavior unbecoming of a public official and school board member." There is a Facebook page with the same intent.

News 19 reached out to Speed for a comment. He has not returned those calls.