Democratic lawmakers visit La Crosse to talk budget over coffee

Four democratic lawmakers hosted a budget forum on Wednesday in La Crosse to address public questions.

Representative Steve Doyle (D) of the 94th Assembly set up the forum at Jules' Coffee Shop. The forum included Assembly Minority Leader Peter Barca (D) of the 64th District, Representative Dianne Hesselbein (D) of the 79th District, and Representative Mark Spreitzer (D) of the 45th District.

Rep. Doyle said the coffee shop atmosphere gives lawmakers a chance to really listen to the public.

"There's nothing that beats sitting down and having a conversation with somebody to really get into the issues. They may say 'I'm in favor of this bill' or 'I'm opposed to this bill, and here's my reasons,'" said Rep. Doyle. "But, if you really talk it out, you get the flavor of not just what the arguments are but how strongly people feel on some of the issues."

Democratic lawmakers agreed that education is a top priority in this year's state budget. Rep.Barca said the funding for education will directly impact your everyday life.

"It effects for parents or grandparents the quality of education their kids will get," said Rep. Barca. "It effects your local economy, because if your higher education, technical colleges, university is not strong in terms of public private partnerships, that can adversely effect commerce in the area."

Community members raised concerns regarding infrastructure, education, and water quality.

La Crosse is the only city the four democratic lawmakers visited for public budget discussion.