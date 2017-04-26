Packers sign veteran guard Evans; look ahead to draft

And you thought Ted Thompson was done signing free-agents.

One night before the draft, the Packers fill a need with the signing of guard Jahri Evans.

Evans is certainly the most accomplished guard still out there.

The former New Orleans Saint is an 11-year veteran who's been voted to 6 Pro Bowls.

Evans will be penciled in to replace the departed T.J. Lang, who signed a free-agent deal with Detroit last month.

Evans started all 16 games for the Saints last season.

But he's 33 years old and the Packers are hoping he still has something left in the tank.

Evans' deal reportedly for one year, so look for the Packers General Manager to take a guard somewhere in the seven round draft this weekend.

The most hectic time for Thompson and his staff comes after the draft on Saturday evening.

That's when teams sign undrafted college free-agents.

The Packers have a history of finding a some of gems in that group.

"It's kind of chaotic. It's every man for himself. But, it's part of the process. We're used to it. We very much push the notion that, if you come here historically speaking, you'll have a pretty good chance of making a team, a practice squad or making something you can ply your trade," Thompson said.

The first round of the NFL Draft is Thursday at 7 PM.

Round two and three are Friday with rounds four through seven Saturday.