Teen who stabbed classmate was punched by victim

Kenosha, WI (AP) -

Court testimony indicates the 15-year-old boy who stabbed and critically wounded a Kenosha high school classmate brought a knife to school because he felt threatened by the victim.

The Bradford High freshman appeared at a court hearing Wednesday afternoon to determine whether he should remain in custody.

The Kenosha News reports Juvenile Court intake director Mary Lynn Beier testified a friendship between the two boys ended over a girl. Beier says the boy in custody was punched in the face during a study hall Tuesday and retaliated by stabbing his attacker, also a 15-year-old freshman.

The boy remains in critical condition at Children's Hospital in suburban Milwaukee. Prosecutors are expected to charge the teen as a juvenile with first-degree recklessly endangering safety on Friday.

