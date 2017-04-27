Semi driver falls asleep at the wheel on I-90; his load of Mike' - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Semi driver falls asleep at the wheel on I-90; his load of Mike's Hard Lemonade is dumped into the median

STEWARTVILLE, MN (KTTC) - -

An early morning crash on I-90 slowed the morning commute and left a load of alcoholic beverages in the median of the interstate.

The crash happened at mile marker 213, about a mile east of Stewartville. It shut down one westbound lane. 

Our crew on the scene learned the driver fell asleep at the wheel around 5 am. His rig rolled into the median. His semi's contents, bottles of Mike's Hard Lemonade, spilled into the median.

The driver needed to be extricated from the cab. He suffered minor injuries but was not transported by ambulance.

