Winona State QB hoping for NFL shot after record-setting college career

While big name Division One college football players await their fate at the National Football League Draft this week, Byron's Jack Nelson is just hoping for a shot in the NFL after a stellar career as a Division Two quarterback at Winona State University.

Nelson has been in the spotlight in southeast Minnesota since his days at Byron High School, to getting his red-shirt status lifted during his freshman season at Winona State, right through to this past year when he grabbed the attention of NFL scouts.

Nelson finished his collegiate career as the NSIC's all-time leading passer with just over 12,000 yards through the air, as well as with 102 touchdowns.

Last season while talking with more than 20 NFL teams, the 6-4, 225-pound Nelson was 220 for 369 in passing for 3,030 yards and 24 touchdowns against only 10 interceptions. The super numbers have put his name on the scouting charts and he's hoping for a chance with an NFL team.

"I feel like I have a ton of growth left," said Nelson on Tuesday. "I said the same thing when I came into college, still a lot I didn't know, still a lot I don't know at the next level, and that's something I look forward to. That's why I enjoy playing football--experiences of trying to learn new things and trying to be the best I can be."

Nelson said he's not expected to be drafted this week but hopes to sign as a free agent and attend rookie mini-camp with a team. A few weeks ago he threw at his Pro Day with the Vikings, Packers and Saints scouts watching.