UPDATE: School amends policy, allow trapshooting team photo in yearbook

Administrators at a Minnesota high school have revised a policy and will allow the trapshooting team to hold their guns in a yearbook photo.

Big Lake High School trapshooting coach Rhonda Eckerdt was told this week the team picture wouldn't be included in the yearbook because it's against school policy to show firearms in photos.

Team members, coaches and parents argued the guns should be viewed as a piece of equipment used in the sport, much like a baseball player holding a bat in a photo.

WCCO-TV reports administrators approved a policy amendment Thursday that allows the photo of trapshooting team with their firearms.

Parent Rick Anderson tells WCCO-TV "political correctness has gone way overboard."

