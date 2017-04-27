Viterbo celebrates nursing student's research projects

A big day for graduating nursing school students at Viterbo University; 127 students presented their capstone research projects on Thursday morning.

After developing their studies for nearly a year, students had the opportunity to share their research with faculty and staff.

Students collected research over the past several months that benefit healthcare settings in today's society. Assistant nursing professor, Toni Wissestad, says that the research projects help students apply themselves after graduation because they are educated on evidence based practices during their projects.

"So the students learn a variety of skills while they're here in the nursing program to build on their evidence based practice and knowing how to research so that we can put those research data and research practices into daily routines with patients. It sets them above because they understand that that's what's going to continue to drive research and clinical practice now and in the future." Wissestad stated.

Wissestad says this is one of the biggest nursing classes that Viterbo has seen graduate in quite some time, which is beneficial because of the high demand for nursing in our country and in the Tri-State.

About 90% of the students graduating currently have careers set up after their graduation ceremony in May. Jessica Brooks studied rural nursing techniques in Alaska for her capstone project and says she's excited to use her research at her new nursing position in Milwaukee.