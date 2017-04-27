Milwaukee man kicked off Delta plane

A Milwaukee man says he was kicked off a plane, because he had to use the bathroom.

His interaction with Delta was caught on camera.

Kima Hamilton says the Milwaukee-bound flight from Atlanta was delayed taking off and he couldn't wait any longer to use the bathroom.

After that, Delta officials asked him to leave the aircraft.

"It's almost ironic that we don't have the ten minutes to have this conversation but we have an hour and a half to stall everyone," says Hamilton.

A second Delta worker came to talk with Hamilton and he chose to leave.

Once off the plane, he was met by FBI agents, who decided not to arrest him.

Hamilton says Delta grounded him, and he had to buy a ticket on another airline at three times the price to get back home.

In a statement sent to our Milwaukee affiliate, Delta says in part, "It is imperative that passengers comply with crew instructions during all phases of flight, especially at the critical points of takeoff and landing."