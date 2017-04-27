Winona, Chippewa Falls burglary suspect identified

Police believe they've identified the suspect in a string of burglaries of change machines at laundromats in two states.

According to Chippewa Falls Police, the same laundromat was hit twice in September 2016. The suspect used a tool to pop the lock on a change machine. Surveillance photos showed the suspect was a lone man.

After a WI Crime Alert was sent out through the state's Department of Justice, other authorities came forward with cases involving similar burglaries done by the same suspect.

Investigators in Winona also saw the alert. With burglaries that matched the ones in Wisconsin, they contacted Chippewa Falls. DNA found at the scene of one of the Winona burglaries was analyzed and matched to Jesse Jones, 43.

In a statement, Chippewa Falls Police said a mug shot of Jones from Minnesota matched the surveillance photos from Chippewa Falls.

Jones, who is currently in the Faribault Correctional Facility in Minnesota, admitted to Winona Police investigators that he broke into several laundromats in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Chippewa Falls Police investigators plan to interview Jones next week about the burglaries in their city.

Charges are now pending in Wisconsin against Jones.