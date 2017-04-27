Former Logger Thames off to record-breaking start for Brewers

The Brewers say they're not worried about the slight hamstring tightness on Eric Thames.

The bigger question may be just how much longer can the Brewers first baseman keep up this torrid pace.

Thames has already set franchise records for most home runs in April with 11 and runs scored with 27.

Plus, there's still three more games to go.

All of this seemingly out of nowhere for the former La Crosse Logger (2007) and Korean League star.

Turns out those three seasons in the Korean League served him well.

"It's crazy but I'm not getting too caught up because you know how baseball is. There's ups and downs and hot streaks and cold streaks. I'm just taking on day at a time and enjoying it. There's been a lot of home runs that I've hit where it's like 'whoa, I though it was going to be a single. With two strikes, you're just trying to make contact and bam, the ball is in the air and it's like "oh, wow, that's pretty cool." It's crazy. I wouldn't consider myself a home run hitter. I'm just a line drive guy with power. So I'm just trying to compete everyday come out and help the team," Thames said.

Thames and the Brewers are off until Friday when they begin a weekend series against Atlanta at Miller Park.

(Thanks to WISN for contributing to this story)