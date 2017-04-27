Crawford gets interim tag removed - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Crawford gets interim tag removed

Kasey Crawford no longer has to worry about being the "interim" gymnastics coach at UW-La Crosse.

The University named her the permanent head coach on Thursday.

Crawford spent the 2016-17 season as the interim head coach after taking over for the retired Barb Gibson.

She then led the Eagles to a second place finish at the NCGA National Championships.

In a statement release by UW-L, Crawford call this 'my dream job.'

Crawford is a former UW-L gymnast and also spent eight years as an assistant under Gibson.

