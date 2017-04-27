Holmen Fire Chief charged with second Operating While Intoxicated offense

The Holmen Fire chief is charged with operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

This is the second charge for Paul Menches. It stems from a January 31, 2017 crash on Highway 53 near County Road MH about 10:30 PM. The crash caused vehicle damage.

The Deputy Sheriff's report attached to the Criminal Traffic Complaint says the highway was snow covered and slippery. According to the deputy responding to the incident, Menches began to fishtail. As he regained control, his vehicle hit the driver's side door of another car. Menches encouraged the driver of that car to call police. The deputy's report says Menches admitted drinking four, 16 ounce beers beginning about 8:00 PM that night. His preliminary breath test read 0.11 according to the report.

Menches is a former Onalaska Fire Chief. He served from 2003 to 2006. He became Holmen's Fire Chief last July.