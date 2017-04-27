Providing a voice and hope for recovery

More than 88,000 people die each year due to alcohol related factors.

Proving to be the 4th leading cause of death in the U.S., according to the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism.

"Not every single person survives cancer, not every person survives heart disease, not every one survives addiction-that's the reality of it," expressed Austin Reinhart, CEO and Co-Founder of Driftless Recovery Services in La Crosse.

Reinhart started drinking when he was in third grade and said from there, it was a downhill spiral.

"It was a celebration at that age and it was less about the intent of getting drunk, I wasn't even necessarily aware of what that was," said Reinhart.

He hit a breaking point at the end of high school and start of college at Viterbo University.

"It was fun, it was sort of that senioritis. That sort of, I could make excuses because my friends were doing it. However, as my friends and my peer group went on to progress in life, I remained stagnant," added Reinhart.

Discovering quickly that by acting out, he gained attention from both family and friends. In turn, he slowly began losing any and all motivation for life, "Why go bag groceries when they're going to drug test me? Right? I couldn't fathom staying sober long enough to even make it through that initial drug test."

Therese Roellich, the Peer Support Person at Coulee Council on Addictions felt a sense of worthlessness as well, "When I was in the middle of my active addiction, I felt like dying. And there's a lot of people out there that lose hope that are like, 'What is there for me? What do I have to offer the world?' But each of us has something to offer."



Now Reinhart and Roellich spend their time providing hope and a voice to others struggling.

"I didn't have any passion in life, until getting sober and sobriety really showed me what my calling is in life and that is to go out and be helpful," said Reinhart.

"I needed the help and now I'm there for other people. I'm their cheerleader, I'm there to listen, I'm there to be with them. It means everything to me. This is my passion, this is my calling in life-is to be there for other people," added Roellich.

Working to remind those battling inner demons that people are and always will be there to help.

Austin Reinhart will serve as the 'Featured Speaker' at Coulee Council on Addiction's 4th Annual Brunch this Sunday, April 30th at the Cargill Room.

The event will kick-off their fundraising campaign. To donate check out their website below or call (608) 784-4177.

MORE INFORMATION: Driftless Recovery Services

MORE INFORMATION: Coulee Council on Addictions