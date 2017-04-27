Marketing grant helps promote tourism to Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail

A two-day bike ride this summer along the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail will be in the plans for many outdoor enthusiasts thanks to a $10,000 grant.

Each year, the Wisconsin Department of Tourism gives grants to help non-profit groups. The Joint-Effort Marketing (JEM) Grant is meant for promotional use.

The Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail is the oldest railroad turned bike trail in the United States. Every year, tourists from around the state, country, and world visit.

This summer, the BIKE ME Fun Ride is a group bike ride designed with stops in the small communities along the bike trail. Steve Peterson, coordinator of that ride, said the grant money will allow marketing for this event all the way from the Twin Cities to Chicago.

"We just want to promote tourism," Peterson said. "The bike trail is a huge economic boost for our county, and we just thought, 'Why don't we do it in a real fun way.' It's a free pass weekend on the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail, so nobody has to buy a bike trail pass, and they can bring their whole family and have a fun day. "

Peterson said the bike tunnels make the Elroy-Sparta Bike Trail unique. He hopes bikers who visit for the BIKE ME Fun Ride are drawn in and decide to visit again in the future.

There is an early bird registration available for the fun ride happening the first weekend of June. Visit the website to sign up and learn more.

Andrew Nussbaum, the Southwest Wisconsin Regional Tourism Specialist, said tourism is the most organic way to grow an economy.