Local reaction to lumber tariff

A tariff placed on Canadian softwood lumber has some home builders concerned that could cause the price of homes to go up.

The average tariff of 20% was placed by the Trump Administration on Wednesday in response to a change in Canadian dairy policy that the president said was hurting US dairy producers.

That tariff has some home builders a little frustrated by creating uncertainty in pricing.

"It's very hard for customers," said Mark Etrheim, President of MasterCraft Homes in La Crosse. "We don't know what's going to happen to lumber so therefore I can't even give them a realistic price. They're talking about a 20% tariff, but since the first of the year, our pricing for commodity lumber is up almost 22% already."

In short, the prices of homes may go up, some estimate anywhere between $3000 to $7000 on average. That may sound like a lot but it would only be a 2-4% increase on the price of the median Wisconsin home, $160,000.

At Kratt Lumber on La Crosse's south side, like many lumber businesses, tariffs dealing with Canadian softwoods have come and gone over the years. They said this was just another part of the game.

"It's not a significant increase," said Mark Torgerud, Co-Owner of Kratt Lumber. "Last year the tariff was taken away basically because they couldn't come to an agreement. Now the tariff is back, I mean it's one of those things that's been there, it's always been there, and people don't realize it."

So Torgerud said the best way to deal with it is to keep doing what they have been doing for 30 years.

"It is frustrating not knowing where prices are going, but you never know. It depends on supply and demand," said Torgerud.

For these buyers and builders, the tariff is not necessarily a good thing, but it's nothing they haven't seen before.

Though some home builders are concerned with the tariff, some Wisconsin loggers praised it saying that it makes it easier for them to remain competitive with Canadian lumber firms.