La Crosse Freedom Honor Flight receives $27,000 donation

The La Crosse chapter of the Freedom Honor Flight got a financial boost on Thursday. Sparta American Legion Post 100 presented the Freedom Honor Flight with a check for $27,000.

The Freedom Honor Flight gives veterans a chance to visit Washington D.C. to see memorials in their honor.

Since 2009, Post 100 has raised $189,000 for the Freedom Honor Flight out of La Crosse. That money has given 378 local veterans the chance to take part.

"The look on their faces," said Bill Bohn, co-chairman for the Freedom Honor Flight fundraising at Post 100. "You don't even think about the work that it does take to get that kind of money. It's all worth it."

Bohn said community sponsors make the fundraising possible.

The next Freedom Honor Flight will leave from the La Crosse Airport next Saturday.