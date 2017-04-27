Ground broken for a new office building in Holmen

A ground breaking in Holmen Thursday morning took place for a new facility set to house three healthcare services.

814 Main Street will be an 11,500 square foot building and the future home of Optical Fashions Eye Care Clinic, Premier Spine Health & Injury, and Lowman Family Dental. The location means those services are in the middle of a growing residential neighborhood.

"Holmen overall is a very healthy economy," said Paul Borsheim, President of Borton Construction. "Because the residential part of Holmen has been growing, it needs additional services."

Construction will begin soon and continue through the summer months. They expect the new facility to be open by the beginning of November 2017.