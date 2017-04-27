Thursday's local scores
HS Baseball
Central 5, Onalaska 0...Fellenz 3 hits 2 RBI. Central 6-0 MVC
Tomah 2, Aquinas 3
P-E-M 1, La Crescent 11
HS Softball
Central 1, Onalaska 6...S. Krause: 1-hitter. Both teams 5-2 MVC
Logan 0, Holmen 14...Schams: Grand Slam, tosse 1-hitter
West Salem 2, Ona. Luther 8
Girls Soccer
Logan 2, Holmen 6
Central 1, Onalaska 2...Onalaska 5-1 MVC
Sparta 0, West Salem 9
