Thursday's local scores - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Thursday's local scores

Posted: Updated:

Thursday's local scores

HS Baseball

Central 5, Onalaska 0...Fellenz 3 hits 2 RBI.  Central 6-0 MVC

Tomah 2, Aquinas 3

P-E-M 1, La Crescent 11

HS Softball

Central 1, Onalaska 6...S. Krause: 1-hitter.  Both teams 5-2 MVC

Logan 0, Holmen 14...Schams: Grand Slam, tosse 1-hitter

West Salem 2, Ona. Luther 8

Girls Soccer

Logan 2, Holmen 6

Central 1, Onalaska 2...Onalaska 5-1 MVC

Sparta 0, West Salem 9

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.