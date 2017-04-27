Records show little GOP feedback to Wisconsin education plan

Records obtained by The Associated Press show only one Republican state lawmaker has responded to the Department of Public Instruction's invitation to submit comments about a school accountability plan.

The department invited written comment in January and has been working on the plan for months. The first draft was to be released on Friday.

The draft comes as the state Assembly plans to vote on a bill Tuesday that would prohibit the department from submitting its plan without first responding to any comments from lawmakers on the Legislature's education committees.

Opponents say it's not necessary because lawmakers have had ample opportunity to provide input.

The only email received by the education department offering comment as of Thursday came from Republican Rep. Romaine Quinn, a member of the Assembly Education Committee.

