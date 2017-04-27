Study: Alcohol-related falls on the rise among Wisconsin's older adults

More older adults in Wisconsin are falling down as a result of drinking, according to a statewide study.

According to the Wisconsin Epidemiological Profile on Alcohol and Other Drugs, the rate of heavy drinking among those age 65 and older increased in 2016.

"We saw that heavy drinking, among senior citizens, jumped dramatically," said Julia Sherman, coordinator of the Alcohol Policy Project at UW-Madison, who notes a 36 percent increase of alcohol-related falls since 2012. "That's a flashing red light, that we need to get a handle on this issue."

It's an issue that Dr. Philip Bain, of SSM Health, often sees with his senior patients.

"It may be a lifelong pattern, and they may not realize that they need to cut back," Dr. Bain said, also pointing out mixing alcohol with prescription pills can be a dangerous combination as well. "Medications for pain management that when combined with alcohol can cause [seniors] to be more sedated and more apt to fall."

According to the Epidemiological Profile study, in 2015, 365 older adults died as a result of alcohol-related falls in the state. That number accounts for 37 percent of all alcohol-related deaths in Wisconsin.

"We're gonna have to be very cognizant of alcohol-related falls and the situations that our seniors sometimes get set up in that may lead to them and tragically," said Sherman, who is calling on the state to cut down on making alcohol more accessible for everyone, especially senior citizens.

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services defines heavy drinking as eight or more drinks a week for women and 15 or more per week for men.

Dr. Bain recommends no more than one glass of wine or beer a day for adults 65 and older.

A study by the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism states that heavy drinking can also make problems such as diabetes, high blood pressure and memory problems much worse.