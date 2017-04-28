Packers trade first-round pick - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Packers trade first-round pick

Green Bay, WI - -

The Packers traded out of the first round of the NFL Draft.

Green Bay shipped the 29th overall pick to Cleveland for a second-round pick (No. 33 overall) and a fourth-round pick (No. 108).

Overall, Green Bay has nine picks in this year's draft.

The team has the first pick of the second round when the draft commences on Friday night at 6 p.m.

