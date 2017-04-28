Homemade recipes for coffee lovers

Coffee lovers, listen up! We learned how to make your own brew with Gundersen Registered Dietitian Marisa Pruitt. See attached video and below for recipes.

Homemade Cold-Brew

½ cup freshly roasted, freshly ground coffee beans

1 ½ cups water

Combine in a jar with lid. Allow to sit for 12-24 hours. Pour through fine mesh strainer, cheesecloth or coffee filter into another jar to separate grounds from liquid. Store in refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Perfect Iced Coffee

Fill a 12 ounce glass with ice. Pour 2/3 full with cold brew coffee. Top with milk or water and a splash of cream. Sweeten if desired.

Cold brewed coffee

Torani Chocolate Syrup

Coconut milk

Drizzle chocolate sauce into bottom of a 12 ounce glass. Fill with ice. Pour 1/3 full with cold brew coffee. Top with coconut milk and a drizzle of chocolate sauce. Enjoy this delicious drink for half the price! NOTE: can be made hot too. Omit ice. Fill mug 2/3 full with hot brewed coffee. Add coconut milk and drizzle with chocolate syrup.

Café au Lait

Steamed milk

Hot coffee

Flavorings of choice

In mug, heat milk in microwave for 30-45 seconds. Froth milk using whisk or frother. In separate mug, pour coffee 2/3 full. Add flavorings of choice, top with hot milk and spoon froth on top. A few of my favorites:

Almond joy = coconut syrup + drizzle of chocolate syrup

Dolce de Leche = caramel syrup + sprinkle of cinnamon

Peppermint Patty = peppermint syrup + drizzle of chocolate syrup