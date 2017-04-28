Testimony from jailer in charge when water was turned off in inmate's cell

MILWAUKEE (WKOW) -- On Thursday, the jailer who was in charge when an inmate's water was turned off took the stand to testify.



38-year-old Terrill Thomas died of dehydration last April. Prosecutors say his water was turned off. Lt. Kashka Meadors was in charge. She says he was putting clothes and his mattress into the toilet to flood his cell.



Meadors says, "I didn't want him to ruin another mattress, and I said for ring now get rid of his mattress, turn off his toilet water because we don't want him to flood, and we'll put him in a cell."



Our Milwaukee affiliate says an investigator testified when he interviewed her, she never differentiated between the toilet water and the cell water.



Meadors said she briefed the next lieutenant coming on duty about the water, but he said in court that's a lie. No notes were made in jail reports that the water was turned off.



There was surveillance video, but it expired before anyone could save it.