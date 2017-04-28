April 29th statewide prescription drug takeback day

A reminder from area police departments, Saturday April 29 is prescription drug take back day sponsored by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

Drop off boxes can be found in most police departments in your area. Unused and expired medication in pill or patch form can be taken. The drug takeback program police said helps keep prescription drugs from entering water supplies or landfills and keeps them out of the hands of some who may be prone to prescription abuse.

"When people end up with old or expired drugs, whether they're over the counter or prescription drugs, they end up flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the garbage and there's a lot of harmful chemicals in these," said Captain Jason Melby of La Crosse PD. "We don't need them going through our waste water treatment plant, we don't want them in our landfills or anything like that."

Over 200 pounds have been collected so far. Last October's drug takeback day saw over 900 pounds of prescriptions properly disposed from La Crosse County.