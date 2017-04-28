La Crescent students receive contest scholarship

Three La Crescent High School students received a $500 scholarship for an awareness contest they entered this past fall.

SEE: La Crescent students create distracted driving video

Seniors, Kaleb Peterson, Isiah Schick, and Sid Olson, all friends created a video showcasing the potential outcome of choosing to text and drive. To date, the video has nearly 2,000 views on YouTube.

Schick and Olson said it's pretty cool, when they initially entered they never foresaw it turning into what it has.

"We didn't think we'd get anything or make any kind of impact. We just thought we'd try it," expressed Schick. "Our main goal was just to get people to stop texting and driving because we brought a real life situation into the video," added Olson. (Kaleb Peterson was absent from school on Friday when the check was presented.)

On Friday, they received that scholarship from California Casualty, a home and auto insurance company that aims to educate and raise awareness about safe driving while working to minimize claims.

Juli Bohmer, Field Marketing Manager for California Casualty said the contest went on for about 3 months in the beginning of the school year and it was open to all students in the state of Minnesota.

"It's definitely impressive just to see the skills they have and the thought behind it, but also the understanding and the awareness that it is still happening despite all of the warnings and real life cases it still goes on," said Bohmer.

Peterson, Schick, and Olson will be recognized by the Minnesota State Patrol during a ceremony in May.

