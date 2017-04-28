NFL players likely to go bankrupt after career

During the NFL Draft, talented football players quickly become millionaires; however, many professional athletes face bankruptcy within two years of leaving their career.

On Friday night at UW-La Crosse, "Economics & Sports: Managing Money to Win" uncovers money mishandling by professional athletes. Speakers from around the nation provide money management tips in terms of football and other sports.

"Statistics show 78% of NFL players are bankrupt within two years of finishing their professional career," said Adam Hoffer, Assistant Professor of Economics at UW-La Crosse. "And these are individuals making hundreds of thousands of millions of dollars a year, and they still go bankrupt."

Hoffer said studying this alarming likelihood of bankruptcy shows a lack of basic money management skills.

"How can someone that makes two million dollars a year go bankrupt two years after they're done playing professionally? And what we find is that a lot of these individuals don't have the money smart habits, the personal finance techniques and approaches to managing money that they need to sustain their wealth throughout their life," Hoffer said.

He said the average person can learn money smart habits by analyzing the money habits within professional sports.

The symposium goes from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday night in Graff Hall on the UW-La Crosse campus. It is free and open to the public.