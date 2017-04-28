Julia Belle Swain Returns to Riverside Park for a Day

For the first time in four years, the Julia Belle Swain, a true paddle wheel steamboat, returned to Riverside Park in downtown La Crosse.

The purpose of the one day visit - to show the progress on the restoration. You may know, a local group of investors got together to save the deteriorating boat. They have a long way to go. But they're proud of how far they've come.

Captain Erik Dykman and assistant engineer Dillon Connor have helped work to restore the boat since the project began four years ago. They say, there's no firm time line for completion. They'll simply keep working until the project is complete.