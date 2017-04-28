Officials: Father and daughter found dead in murder-suicide

A father and daughter were found dead in an apparent murder-suicide following a SWAT response in southeastern Sheboygan County.

On Thursday, SWAT officers found the body of Thomas W. Rank, 64. He was dead of an apparent gunshot wound.

They also located the body of Mr. Rank's daughter, 38-year-old Sarah Soucheck. She was dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The situation unfolded Thursday afternoon in the Town of Lima. The Sheriff's Office received a 911 call from Soucheck. She said she was armed and had committed a homicide. She also told a dispatcher she was suicidal before hanging up the phone.

The Sheriff's Office and SWAT team responded to a residence in the N3100 block of Leynse Road.

After securing the scene, they searched the residence and found the bodies of the father and daughter.

The case remains under investigation.