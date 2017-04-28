Syrian who sued Trump brings family to US

An attorney for a Syrian man living in Wisconsin who sued over President Donald Trump's travel ban says the man has been reunited with his wife and young daughter after three years.

Attorney Vincent Levy told The Associated Press exclusively on Friday that his client's wife and daughter obtained visas and traveled from Syria to Wisconsin this week.

The man alleged in a February lawsuit that Trump's order had halted his efforts to bring his family to safety. A judge allowed him to file the lawsuit as John Doe to avoid identifying his wife and daughter so they wouldn't be endangered while still in Aleppo.

Levy declined to identify the family on Friday, citing their continuing safety and privacy concerns.

He says the family is grateful to be reunited in the United States.