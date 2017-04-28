Culture of Risky Drinking Coalition reflects on the past 10 years

One in every six adults in the U.S. report binge drinking at least 4 times a month.

That includes consuming 8 or more drinks in one setting, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In La Crosse, Wisconsin

The Changing the Culture of Risky Drinking Coalition in La Crosse hosted a regional conference Friday, drawing elected officials from around the state and community leaders to discuss alcohol-related policy change.

Edward Kondracki, Chair of the coalition said the culture has shifted drastically.

"We have not seen the number of river drownings that we saw before. If you drive down the street, I don't believe you see the same number of intoxicated people that you once did. We were almost hearing nightly of intoxicated people sleeping in cars and actually going into houses and sleeping on the couch. Those types of stories are pretty far and few between today," expressed Kondracki.

Several breakout sessions took place at the conference, covering topics like grant funding, partnership building, increasing tools, and working with law enforcement.

Captain Jason Melby with the La Crosse Police Department said he agreed, that things have changed in the 20 years he's been with the department.

"When we started focusing on doing our compliance checks through all of our retailers and the downtown businesses, bars, and restaurants, when we were doing that one hundred and some licenses we would check. You're raising the awareness of the person who is serving and selling and when you start raising that awareness you can prevent a lot more," said Melby.

So where do you go from here? Kondracki said the next step is focusing more on the adverse impact alcohol has on young people. In an effort to impact their lives before they make the wrong decisions.

The coalition's "Parents Who Host Lose The Most" campaign targeting underage drinking is going on right now. If you'd like one of the signs to place in your yard, contact Courtney Springer at changingtheculture@lacrosseconsortium.org or via phone at (608) 785-5148.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Medical Health Science Consortium