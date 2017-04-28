City declares April 28th Workers' Memorial Day in La Crosse

A memorial on Friday night honored workers who lost their lives on the job.

Mayor Tim Kabat declared April 28th Workers Memorial Day in the City of La Crosse. The memorial offered the opportunity for family members and close friends to share stories of loved ones lost. The AFL-CIO hopes this serves as a reminder of how important it is to prevent future tragedies in the workforce.

"You don't put a price on human life," said Bill Brockmiller, President of Western Wisconsin AFL-CIO. "You can't buy it, you can't recreate it, it can't be remade once it's lost unlike merchandise and products. They can be recreated."

In 2015, over 4800 lost their lives on the job nationally. 104 of those were in Wisconsin.